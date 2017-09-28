DEFINING US: Meet Atlanta's cast members

15-year-old Canaan Brant is a Grady High School students who will be featured in the education documentray "Defining Us." (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta -- Mouhamed Bah wants a chance to shine, but 16-year-old B.E.S.T. Academy junior says he know some people view him and other male minority students who look like him in a negative light.

"Most people, when they see us, they'll think of us as dangerous, or bad, or not good, or uneducated," said Bah.

That's why he's telling his story, in his own words, for the world to hear.

Bah will be featured in an education documentary "Defining Us".

His parents are from Guinea West Africa. He told film producers, their story motivates him to reach for success.

He is an honors student, interested in technology, and has already begun work on several business ventures.

Grady High School Sophomore Canaan Brant, 15, is Bah's fellow cast member. He's hoping the film will make a difference in the opportunities afforded to students across the country.

"The first thing I thought about when I heard about this documentary was I get to help kids," said Brant. "I go to a public school and you see kids who have, and you see kids who don't have, and you can't always help those kids who don't have and the first thing I thought was well, this is the way, this is a really good way to help."

Brant, the son of two attorneys, enjoys football. He's a running back and linebacker on his team, and also plays basketball.

When he's not on the field or the court, you can find him practicing his violin.

He told film producers he recently visited New York City for the first time to play at Carnegie Hall, and loved the experience.

The documentary will focus on school districts in several major cities: Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta, exploring education and young men of color.

It will follow two young men from each with and a team of other students as they work on a social action project meant to improve their community.

For Atlanta's featured students, participating is a chance to change hearts and minds in a way that could lead to changed lives.

"You can't build on something that's not there, so if you're trying to succeed in a world that is built around your level of education, how are you going to succeed in a world where you don't have and education." said Brant.

"I wanna be successful, I wanna change people's lives, I want to help people," said Bah.

The documentary is set to be completed by the end of the year, but the project is more than just a film.

An online resource portal will be created allowing school districts across the country a chance to implement some of the work featured in the film.

