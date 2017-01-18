DeKalb elementary nurse loses job after posting culturally insensitive comment

A DeKalb County School nurse has lost her position after posting a racially insensitive comment online.

Tish Domin, a former employee at Cary Reynolds Elementary School, allegedly commented “Go Back to Mexico!” under a Donald Trump Inaugural post on Facebook. Several teachers then anonymously forwarded the comment to news outlets.

On Tuesday the principal of Cary Reynolds Elementary released a letter to the student body and parents regarding the matter.

“Ms. Domin was removed from our campus and will not return to the DeKalb County School District per her resignation. Please know we are dedicated to serving, protecting and educating all Cary Reynolds Elementary School students.”

A substitute nurse is currently holding the position until the vacancy is filled permanently.

