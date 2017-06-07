Dekalb firefighters rescue person from burning apartment building

(Photo: McCall, Tiffany)

DEKALB COUNTY - Residents at Spring Chase Apartments evacuated after fire alarms sounded around 1:00 Thursday morning.

When Dekalb firefighters arrived on scene, residents pointed to the burning apartment alerting them a person was trapped inside.

Initially, firefighters didn't find anyone. But when they searched the entire second and third floors, they found a victim.

"We did find someone on the third floor and they rescued that person and they were transported to Grady in stable condition form smoke inhalation," said Battalion Chief Douglas Brown.

The victim has not been identified. Four families have been displaced.

Brown encourages residents to evacuate immediately when a fire alarm sounds off.

