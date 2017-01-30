11Alive's SkyTracker is over the scene of a house fire in DeKalb County. (Photo: 11Alive SkyTracker, WXIA)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Fire officials are currently working a house fire Monday evening.

The fire is at 550 Lake Michele Court near O'Malley Lane. Initial reports from crews said that someone may have been trapped inside, but they later determined that no one was inside.

DCFR is working a house fire with a possible entrapment at 550 Lake Michele Court near O'malley Lane,... https://t.co/AiCaN6MEaR — DCFR Public Affairs (@DCFRpubaffairs) January 30, 2017

11Alive News' SkyTracker news chopper flew over the scene, where the structure appeared to be severely damaged. Fire officials also said that some of the flames had spread to the wooded area behind the house.

Crews are still trying to knock down the fire, and other information about how it may have started is available at this time.

PHOTOS | Crews battle fire at DeKalb County home

