DeKalb officer thrown from vehicle Tuesday afternoon

DECATUR, Ga -- A DeKalb County police officer was thrown from a vehicle late Tuesday afternoon.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, according to a spokesperson for the DeKalb County police department.

The incident happened near the area of Capistrana Place and San Gabriel Avenue.

One person is in custody and police are currently searching for two more suspects.

This story is developing.



