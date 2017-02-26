DeKalb Police investigating deadly crash

DEKALB COUNTY - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at South Hairston Road and Mainstreet Park Drive.

The crash happened around midnight on Monday and left the car mangled and a utility box crushed.

DeKalb Fire-Rescue responded to cut the victim out of the vehicle. The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene. No word on what caused the accident.

PHOTOS | Deadly accident investigation in Dekalb Co.

WXIA