DeKalb Police investigating deadly crash

DEKALB COUNTY - Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened at South Hairston Road and Mainstreet Park Drive.
The crash happened around midnight on Monday and left the car mangled and a utility box crushed.
DeKalb Fire-Rescue responded to cut the victim out of the vehicle. The Medical Examiner was also called to the scene. No word on what caused the accident.
PHOTOS | Deadly accident investigation in Dekalb Co.
