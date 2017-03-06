DeKalb Police officer charged with theft, tampering with evidence

(Photo: ThinkStock)

TUCKER, Ga. – A DeKalb County Police officer is behind bars after being charged with several crimes related to an incident over the weekend.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officer Ajamia Guyton has been charged with theft by taking, tampering with evidence and violation of oath of office. The charges apparently resulted from a call of forced entry to an apartment at 2795 Evans Mill Road in Lithonia on March 4.

RELATED | Multiple charges dropped against former school officer whose K-9 died in hot car

Officers arrived on the scene and found suspected narcotics, firearms and currency in view. Three suspects were detained and Guyton was assigned to secure the location until the search warrant was obtained. But when detectives returned with the search warrant, they saw some items in the residence had been moved.

Detectives immediately began an investigation which led to the arrest of Guyton and the recovery of $231 taken from the scene. Guyton resigned immediately during the investigation that led to the charges.

RELATED | Clayton County officer arrested in 'family violence' incident

“It’s very upsetting to me when an officer crosses that line," said DeKalb Police Chief James Conroy said. "What I do take great pride in is that our own officers recognized the wrongdoing, initiated the investigation and made the arrest of someone undeserving to wear the badge.”

Guyton began working with the department in December 2015, according to the department, and was assigned to the Uniform Division. Guyton was booked into the DeKalb County Jail.

(© 2017 WXIA)