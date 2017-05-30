DeKalb sheriff to appear in court Wednesday morning

ATLANTA – DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann is set to appear in court Wednesday morning on public indecency charges.
Mann’s court appearance is set for 9 am.
Mann, who has been DeKalb’s sheriff for 10 years, was arrested on May 6 on charges of indecency and obstruction of an officer. Police said Mann was in Piedmont Park at the time he was arrested.
Less than a week later, Gov. Nathan Deal, through an executive order, appointed a three-man special committee to investigate the charges against Mann.
Deal made the appointments after receiving a request from the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, calling for an investigation.
