DeKalb sheriff to appear in court Wednesday morning

He was arrested on indecency charges earlier this month

Tim Darnell , WXIA 8:52 PM. EDT May 30, 2017

ATLANTA – DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann is set to appear in court Wednesday morning on public indecency charges.

Mann’s court appearance is set for 9 am.

Mann, who has been DeKalb’s sheriff for 10 years, was arrested on May 6 on charges of indecency and obstruction of an officer. Police said Mann was in Piedmont Park at the time he was arrested.

Less than a week later, Gov. Nathan Deal, through an executive order, appointed a three-man special committee to investigate the charges against Mann.

Deal made the appointments after receiving a request from the Georgia Sheriff’s Association, calling for an investigation.

 

