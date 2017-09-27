Delta : Now you can text during your flight for free

A delta flight takes off at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images)

ATLANTA – If you’ve ever flown on commercial airline, you understand the annoying process of shutting your phone service down for take off. Well, texters worry no more… at least if you travel with Delta Air Lines.

The airline will become the first U.S. global carrier to offer free mobile messaging, providing more customers access to free messaging than any other carrier starting on October 1. The airline will also have the most aircraft enabled with free messaging.

Messaging your loved ones is not where this service ends. Passengers will be able to exchange real time messages in flight with friends, families, colleagues, and clients via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

"We know many of Delta's customers want or need to stay connected in the air and on the ground, which is why we're investing in an easy, free way to send and receive messages inflight through some of the most popular global platforms," said Tim Mapes, Delta's Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. "Coupled with our investments in seat-back screens, free entertainment and High-Speed Wi-Fi, free messaging is one more way customers can choose how to make the most of their time on Delta flights."​

Delta Airlines reports this service upgrade is part of the company’s multi-billion dollar investment in customer experience.

