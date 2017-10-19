Demanding change: Has marching in the streets made a difference in community policing?

ATLANTA -- Protests around police violence have taken many forms the past few years – from a bended knee to marches and rallies.

There is no doubt, our community is talking about police behavior. And as Atlanta finds itself ground zero for those still fighting for change, 11Alive investigator Rebecca Lindstrom raises the question, is it working?

Lindstrom sat down and talked with Calvin, Anthony, and Darius - three men who have had their share of interactions with police.

I’ve been arrested, probation, everything, I never did it,” Darius said. “I told them a million ‘no’s.’ That didn’t work so I thought... maybe they’d say go home and stay out of trouble, so I told him what they wanted to hear.”

Instead, of home, they sent him to jail. Lindstrom asked these men if they felt the protests the past three years had done anything to change what they saw as aggressive police behavior.

No one said yes.

In fact, some of the men feel it’s getting worse.

“I don’t trust the police,” Darius said. “I don’t even call the police.”

11Alive looked at the demands made by those that took to the streets. Avery Jackson, a leader with #ATLisReady, was there the July 2016 night when marchers swarmed the Governor’s mansion. It was the tipping point in the wake of multiple of police-involved killings, including Philando Castille, Alton Sterling, and Caine Rogers, shot and killed in Atlanta, right outside 11Alive's studios.

“That was a crazy day,” he recalled.

“What did you want,” Lindstrom asked.

“We wanted a working meeting,” Jackson responded. “We wanted a meeting to get to solutions.”

But he said the meeting never materialized – at least not the way protestors wanted. And the demands have not been met. (Scroll down to the end of the story for more on demands and police response)

“The largest amount of the city budget still goes to police,” Jackson said. “At the root of what we were asking for was a shift in priority. Divesting in incarceration and divesting from hunting down people in their neighborhoods and investing in alternative solutions, job creation, housing that’s stable.”

He also stressed the need for meaningful economic and social improvements, pointing to multi million dollar developments that are going up in the city, yet failing to change the lives of the people that live in those areas – at least not for the better.

Not exactly an overnight fix.

But changes have been made. This year, every police officer in the state was required to take de-escalation and community policing classes. Mayor Reed signed legislation allowing for the decriminalization of marijuana possession of less than an ounce and repealed 40 out of date city ordinances.

Atlanta Police also went a step further in its training. Instead of training a specialized team of officers to interact with those who suffer from mental illnesses, APD now spends an entire week training every new recruit.

“We said, ‘We think it’s that important,’” Chief Erika Shields told 11Alive in a recent interview. “We want a week long and we want to teach recruits.”

In addition, police departments no long investigate themselves. The GBI now conducts most officer-involved, fatal-shooting investigations. And grand jurors, twice now, have done something almost unheard of: indict a police officer for murder.

State law has also changed the way grand juries hear cases regarding officer involved shootings. Before an officer could be present throughout the District Attorney's presentation and provide their own account at the end, without having to face any questions regarding their version of what happened.

Now the officer can only be present when testifying and must answer questions from grand jurors. The testimony is also transcribed and publicly available if the grand jury decides not to indict.

“I don’t know that I would say the protests themselves would have accomplished that,” Shields said. “I think you have to say that it’s the video footage that has allowed individuals to see first-hand what’s occurred.”

It’s that video, from cell phones, surveillance cameras, and, now, body cameras that Chief Shields believes will continue to hold police and the community accountable.

11Alive surveyed metro police departments – 33 now use body cameras, more than half of those departments rolling them out just within the past year.

“You’re going to get, in some instances, footage that is troubling, but it allows you as a commander to deal with something immediately,” Shields said.

The Atlanta Citizens Review Board told 11Alive it’s watching closely. In the past five years, the board has sustained 15 cases of excessive force. But only once was the officer disciplined. Chief Shields took over last December and said she’s working to change that culture.

“I know when I gave an officer suspension days for use of force and I did it out of the box quickly, that deviated from our practice from the past,” she said. “I have to do what is right and I have to do what is best for this organization. And if it costs me popularity points, I can live with that.”

Protestors admit, getting to the real root of the problem isn't a simple fix. That's why they want shifts in funding to focus on social programs and affordable housing to give everyone in the city a fair shot at a good job, equality and a safe place to live.

After two years of planning, Atlanta did launch the state's first pre-arrest diversion program in October. It hopes to help people before they get an arrest on their record, by providing them services to get back on track. The initial pilot program will focus on those who have committed a crime, driven more by homelessness, poverty or mental illness than criminal intent.

Avery Jackson said the changes all “sound” good, but, “If you have to watch the news to hear how the police have changed, then they have not changed,” he said. “When people see us protesting or yelling, or upset, it’s because we know kids and families who are directly impacted by our city not getting it right.”

Calvin, Anthony and Darius agree, we need change. They're not sure protests will result in solutions, but the do agree, "I think people need to just love people and stop being so evil.”

DEMANDS

ATLisReady: Terminate Atlanta’s involvement in the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange (GILEE) program.

APD: Says it will not end the program. It believes the exchange program helps APD officers learn counter terrorism techniques from other countries and allows them to train other officers how to use community policing to reduce crime.

ATLisReady: Implementation of mandatory bias training audits.



APD: Requires all new recruits to go through bias training. Audits on performance to see if an officer is showing bias are only conducted if a complaint or concern is submitted.

ATLisReady: Require community outreach hours for officers in assigned zones.



APD: Believes officers already focus on community outreach as part of their job duty. Setting a number of hours would miss the point of what their job is all about.

Other requests by groups have been:

Release of police body camera footage with 72 hours of an officer involved shooting.

Public database of officers with substantiated cases of corruption or misconduct.

Stop using private probation firms.

Give the Atlanta Citizens Review Board authority to enforce its own rulings through legally binding disciplinary actions.

