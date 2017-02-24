Democrats flock to Downtown Atlanta to choose next leader

ATLANTA, Ga. -- Democrats will decide their future this week in downtown Atlanta.

The Democratic National Committee is holding its three-day winter meeting at the Westin Hotel.

Party members will choose their next Chairperson as well as their goals for the future.

"It's just democracy in action," said Kip Carr, Treasurer of the Georgia Democratic Party, "it's remarkable."

Insiders believe the democrats have two choices this weekend.

They can either choose to go in a more liberal direction or pivot to be a centrist party.

"When it comes to motivating people and changing a party, who many members may feel has forgotten them, the working public, Keith has never forgotten us," said Jean Ross, Co-President of the National Nurses United, referring to Minnesota Congressman Keith Ellison.

Ellison is the first muslim elected to congress. He has the most public support from DNC members and has endorsements from Sen. Bernie Sanders and Congressman John Lewis.

Most analysts believe the race comes down to Ellison and former Labor Secretary Tom Perez.

Perez has ties to Hillary Clinton as well as an endorsement from former Vice President Joe Biden.

Mayor Kasim Reed has also announced his support for Perez.

Ellison is viewed as more liberal while Perez is considered more mainstream.

Reed told the crowd regardless of the vote this weekend needs to be about unity.

"America has never needed the Democratic party more than they need us right now," Reed said.

A darkhorse candidate is the Mayor of South Bend, IN, Pete Buttigieg.

At 35-years-old, he's the youngest in the race. He's a former Rhodes Scholar and Navy veteran.

Voting for the next Chair of the DNC begins Saturday morning downtown.

