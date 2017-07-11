Demolition of 'worst community in America' continues

Brannon Hill in Clarkston has 60 days to repair some of its buildings, or the county can step in. IMAGE COURTESY NANCY JESTER FACEBOOK

CLARKSTON, Ga -- Demolition is set to continue on a DeKalb County condo complex that has been called "the worst community in America."

DeKalb CEO Michael Thurmond will announce the start of demolition for two buildings at Brannon Hill condominiums on Thursday, July 13, at 10 am.

The demolition will include 28 of the approximately 108 already-vacated, damaged units.

About 122 units have been demolished, while 186 are still inhabited.

Brannon Hill is home to numerous immigrants and refugees, and has gained national attention for its harsh conditions. Earlier this year, the Deen Media Center called Brannon Hill "the worst community in America" because of its high crime, unsafe structures and mounting debris.

The complex also has allegedly been used as a dumping ground by private businesses.

RELATED: 'Worst community in America' targeted for cleanup

A fire also severely damaged the complex back in May.

DeKalb County officials stepped in to help cleanup the area. In November 2016, DeKalb Superior Court Judge Gregory Adams signed an order granting the county authorization to demolish and clean up several buildings.

© 2017 WXIA-TV