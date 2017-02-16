Demonstrators descend on ICE offices in Atlanta

Demonstrators outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices in southwest Atlanta on February 16, 2017 (Photo: WXIA)

Dozens of demonstrators protested outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) offices at the corner of Ted Turner Drive and Garnett Street in southwest Atlanta on Thursday morning, holding signs and waving at cars that passed by.

The peaceful protest was part of the nationwide "Day Without Immigrants" that has left shops and restaurants across the nation closed in solidarity, while others were looking at a possible shutdown for lack of employees as the protest was set to underscore simply how many immigrant workers were tied to the economic infrastructure of the nation's economy.

Immigrant workers in a number of major cities planned to stay home from work and school as part of a planned strike. A march on the White House was also planned for noon.

ICE officials in Atlanta issued a statement late Thursday morning.

"U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) fully respects the rights of all people to voice their opinion peacefully without interference. ICE is focused on removing public safety threats, such as convicted criminal aliens and gang members, as well as individuals who have violated our nation's immigration laws, including those who illegally re-entered the country after being removed and immigration fugitives ordered removed by federal immigration judges."

Coming on the heels of roundups of undocumented immigrants nationwide, organizers urged legal residents as well as undocumented ones to participate in the boycott in response to President Trump's crackdown on immigration. Among the White House actions rankling protesters are plans to build a border wall, install a temporary immigration ban on nationals from certain Muslim-majority nations, boost patrol agents to curb illegal immigration and strip federal funding from sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with immigration agents.

There is no indication as to how many people will be participating in the boycott nationally, but in many cities, immigrant-owned businesses placed signs in windows, informing customers that they would be closing on Thursday, and resuming normal business hours on Friday.

News images of demonstrations similar to those in Atlanta could be seen from other cities from across the country, and others are expected throughout the remainder of the day.

