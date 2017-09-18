Deputies led on 2 separate car chases in the same night

WALTON CO., GA - Walton County Sheriff's Office were involved in two car chases with drivers who were under the influence and underage.

Deputies were attempting to stop a vehicle on Highway 138 that was not maintaining its lane. The driver attempted to get away and accelerated through Monroe and eventually crashed on North Broad at Bojangles.

The driver then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. He was later apprehended and attempted to give a fake name to officers. His real identity was revealed and it was later determined that he had a warrant out for his arrest in Newton County.

The individual was charged with felony fleeing, failure to maintain a lane, red light violations and giving false information.

That same night, September 11, officers were checking the area around The Praise Center on Highway 78 when deputies spotted a vehicle driving around in the grass on the church lawn.

The deputies attempted to approach the vehicle and conduct and investigative stop but the vehicle failed to yield and took off.

Officers pursued the vehicle with blue lights and sirens blaring. The vehicle turned off of Hwy 78 and onto Tripperary Circle and after accelerating more, made an abrupt stop on the 1600 block of Tripperary Circle.

The driver could be seen leaning over into the passenger seat and possibly moving items around.

Officers exited their cruiser and approached the vehicle. They told both occupants to turn the car off and exit.

The driver, who was later revealed to be 15 years old, tried to flee on foot after being told to get out of the car. It did not take long for the deputy to recapture him and bring back to the original spot where he was stopped.

Both the driver and the passenger, 17, were put into handcuffs and told to sit on the ground behind the vehicle.

The passenger, Philip Sprinkle, told deputies that he and the driver were drinking alcohol that was stolen from a Walmart in the car.

He said there was an open alcohol bottle in the passenger floor board and that the driver had stolen the alcohol.

Walton Co. Sheriff's Office advised Monroe Police to review any security camera footage out of the Walmart and it was seen that the same individual who was driving the vehicle was in the video. Officers observed the driver carrying a black backpack and going straight to the alcohol isle. Walmart employees later found empty boxes of Redds Cranberry Ale.

Both teens were picked up by their parents. Both the driver and Sprinkle were cited with possession of alcohol by a minor.

