Deputy involved in two shooting incidents reinstated

CARROLLTON, GA -- A Carroll County sheriff’s deputy has been cleared to return to work after he shot a man four days ago. For Deputy Tyler North, it was the second time in eight months he’d been placed on administrative leave after he’d shot a man during a confrontation.

Carroll County sheriff's deputy Tyler North’s dashcam activated when he stopped at a parking lot to check on what he deemed a suspicious vehicle October 9. The police report says North tapped on the driver’s window, and “the male acted startled, and began reaching around his waist line.” A few seconds pass, then the video shows the car backing up – then going forward. As the car is passing Deputy North, seven shots are heard in the video – then the car banks left and comes to a stop on a grassy hillside. The driver had been shot in the hand.

Eight months earlier, the scene was a Carroll County convenience store located just steps from the Alabama line. Deputy North stopped a burglary in progress, with an armed suspect inside, according to Chief Deputy Brad Robinson. “North discharged his weapon after (the suspect) Thomas Aaron Dodson attacked North and attempted to take North’s weapon,” says a GBI report.

In the October 9 shooting case involving Deputy North, police arrested the 22 year old man who’d been behind the wheel of the car, Joshua Mapson, and charged him with loitering and reckless conduct.

And while acknowledging the unusual circumstance of one deputy involved in two use-of-force shooting cases, Deputy North’s supervisor showered him with praise. Robinson told us “this officer, he’s certainly doing an outstanding job at being proactive.” Though still on administrative leave, Robinson says North has already been cleared to return to his work patrolling Carroll County when he’s ready.

Carroll County District Attorney Pete Skandalakis tells 11Alive News he has cleared the February case. The GBI is still investigating the October case.

The GBI has eight open investigations into officer-involved shootings from just the last eleven days. They’re all over the state.

Gwinnett County, October 12;

Effingham County October 10;

Baldwin and Carroll Counties, October 9;

Paulding and Thomas Counties, October 5;

Clay and Thomas Counties, October 4;

Clayton County, October 1.

The GBI says so far this year, there have been 98 officer-involved shootings or use-of-force cases across Georgia this year. There were 104 last year. So the state is on a grim pace to exceed last year’s total.

