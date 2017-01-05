Detective saves child's life; actions almost go unnoticed

FAIRBURN, Ga. -- A Fairburn police officer is being called a hero for saving a young boy's life.

Video shows that he jumped in at just right the moment. But somehow the act almost went unnoticed. Grainy surveillance video from the outside of this grocery store in Fairburn barely captures the significance of this moment.

"Wasn't going to let it happen," Detective Charles Israel of the Fairburn Police Department said.

Israel was outside the Food Depot Monday night working security.

"Scared the heck out of me,” he said. “Glad I was in the right place at the right time."

A little boy was behind a pickup truck that was backing out of a parking space.

"Terrified I was about to see a child get run over was all I could think of," Israel said.

Video shows Detective Israel dart onto the screen. He pulled the boy away just in time.

"The bumper was right at the back of the child when I grabbed him - less than a foot, mere inches," he said.

The truck driver never saw the boy or Israel. His mother didn't see it either. But one person did – an anonymous caller.

She thanked Detective Israel in the parking lot and she made sure to call the Fairburn Police Department.

"I just wanted to call in and tell him that we appreciate him in the community of Fairburn and that was a good deed that he did," she said.

It was a gesture that's more than anything Detective Israel could've asked for.

"I loved it, it made me feel good," he said.

(© 2017 WXIA)