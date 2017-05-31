Documents: Mom charged with murder faced previous child cruelty charges

Bobbie Jessica Prather

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. -- 11Alive is learning more information about the Bartow County mother charged with murder after her son was found drowned in a pool on Memorial Day.

On Monday, authorities went to Bobbi Jessica Prather's home on Canter Lane after neighbors made frantic 911 calls to report the possible drowning of a toddler. When Bartow County Sheriff's deputies arrived, they found the 31-year-old mother of four attempting CPR on the 3-year-old boy, but by then it was too late. Officials said the boy had been submerged under water for nearly an hour.

Authorities charged Prather with four felony counts of Cruelty to Children and Felony Murder, and say another adult inside the home at the time could face charges, too. But new court documents reveal that Prather has a history of drug charges and that this is not the first time the Cartersville woman has faced cruelty charges.

According to 2008 documents from Cherokee County, Prather was accused of "willfully depriving a child of necessary sustenance to the extent that the child's health and well being was jeopardized." In that case, the mother faced three counts of Cruelty to Children, three counts of Child Abandonment and counts related to possession of meth and marijuana. However, urine samples in the drug testing were missing, so all charges -- including those for child cruelty -- were dismissed.

In another 2011 case, Prather was indicted by a Cherokee County grand jury for allegedly harboring and preventing the arrest a criminal accused of stealing $10,000 in Cherokee County. She was sentenced to serve three years of probation under first offender status.

However a judge revoked her probation in October 2013 because she never reported to her probation officer and completed zero hours of her mandatory community service. She also reportedly made no payments for court and probation fines and didn't complete drug testing. As a result, she was again placed on probation and as a condition was told she would need to follow up with the Division of Family and Child Services in Cobb County.

Six years later, Prather found herself back in court again, this time accused of murder in the death of her child. Warrants accuse her of leaving the 3-year-old and three other children unsupervised for more than 14 hours, which investigators said led to the toddler's death.

During a Wednesday court appearance for the charges, the 31-year-old was outwardly unemotional during the proceedings. Video from the courtroom showed Prather taking her jailhouse sandals off, yawning and mouthing things to deputies as the judge spoke to her.

When the judge asked her questions, Prather spoke softly, and at one point, when the judge asked if she understood the charges against her, Prather said she did not.

11Alive's Faith Abubey was inside the courtroom during the proceedings when a judge declined to issue Prather bond. The Cartersville woman will remain in the Bartow County Jail while her case is transferred from the magistrate court to superior court.

