Documents: Sgt. who shot man had multiple excessive force complaints

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Police sergeant who shot a man leaving a motocross event outside the Georgia Dome last month already had multiple excessive force complaints against him, documents obtained by 11Alive show.

On Feb. 25, Sgt. Mathieu Cadeau was directing traffic outside of the Dome when he fired his gun, striking and injuring 47-year-old Noel Hall. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Cadeau had instructed Hall to continue straight down Northside Drive in front of the Dome, but Hall allegedly wanted to make a turn down Ivan Allen Boulevard. At some point, Hall moved his car to go around Cadeau and shortly after, the officer opened fire.

It is still unclear why Cadeau shot Hall, and information provided by both the GBI and the Atlanta Police Department have given few details into what really happened.

According to the officer’s personnel file, he has been with the Atlanta Police Department since 2007, and has been cited multiple times for "maltreatment or unnecessary force.” The documents show he was suspended at least once for one of those incidents; the others he was exonerated for.

One of those excessive force cases resulted in a lawsuit against Cadeau, documents show. A local couple claims Cadeau followed them into their garage and slammed the woman against her car during an arrest four years ago, the lawsuit claims. That suit is still pending in the courts.

Meanwhile, Hall and his family said they plan to also file a lawsuit against Cadeau for the incident, which they've called "traumatic."

"Justice needs to be done," Hall said. "Something needs to be done to him where this doesn't happen to another family."

