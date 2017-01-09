WXIA
Dog dies in mobile home fire in Hall Co.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 9:16 AM. EST January 09, 2017

HALL COUNTY, Ga. -  A dog lost its life in a fire at a mobile home in the 5600 block of Frazer Road in Buford.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 5:05 a.m., to find heavy flames coming from the home.

Capt. Zachary Brackett said a man suffered second degree burns to his face and chest and was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital. A woman was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton for an evaluation.

The cause of this fire was determined to be smoking while utilizing home oxygen.

