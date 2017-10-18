Dog dies after being dumped from stolen car at gas station

Henry County Animal Control wants to find the owner of a dog that was pushed out of a car at a gas station in McDonough.

Gerri Yoder, spokesperson with animal control said on Thursday evening, a late model white Chevrolet Impala with Florida plates; HLDT03 pulled into the BP gas station located at the corner of Zach Hinton Parkway and Highway 42, came to a stop, then pushed a purebred male Rhodesian Ridgeback from the car.

The dog had a puncture to its head and was disoriented. Yoder believes it may have been stabbed.

PHOTOS | Dog dumped from stolen car at gas station euthanized Warning: Viewers may find photos disturbing.

During the investigation, officers discovered the Impala was a stolen Hertz rental car. A manager with Hertz confirmed the last person who rented the car returned it on August 25 and the car was then taken to Fleet Maintenance.

The manager said several employees with Hertz have been fired for taking vehicles from Fleet Maintenance and renting them out on the side. In all, Hertz currently has 53 stolen vehicles, four of which have been used in crimes, the manager said.

Yoder said because the dog needed more veterinary care than the shelter could provide, he was taken to Rhodesian Ridgeback Rescue, but ultimately it was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries.

If anyone recognizes this dog and/or knows who the owner of this dog is, contact Henry County Animal Care and Control Department at (770) 288-7387.

