Dollar General employees robbed, suspect wanted

Two store employees at a Jonesboro Dollar General were forced to hand over hundreds of dollars in cash during an armed robbery on September 27.

Now, detectives want the public's help in locating the suspect.

Surveillance video shows a black male running into the store, located at 3565 Jonesboro Road, after an employee wheeled in water around 10 p.m.

The armed robber pointed a gun at a male employee and forced him to the floor. He then forced both employees behind the counter and demanded cash from the register. Police said he got away with about $600.

Police said the suspect wore a stocking cap over his face. He is described as 5`6", wearing all black, grey gloves, grey shoes and a dreadlocks hairstyle with blonde tips. He was also described as having a deep voice.

If you have any information please contact Fulton County police at 404-613-6600 or Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).



