Doraville PD: Aggravated child molestation suspect on the run

DORAVILLE, Ga. -- Doraville police are alerting the public to a man wanted for aggravated child molestation.

Police said 38-year-old Rudy Martinez is wanted for molesting a 3-year-old girl. Detectives have secured arrest warrants Martinez who they described as an extreme flight risk. They fear he is attempting to escape to his home country of Guatemala.

Anyone with information on Martinez is asked to call the Doraville Police Department at 770-455-1000 or 911.

