Doraville wins partial victory over local strip club

DORAVILLE, Ga – The Georgia Supreme Court gave the city of Doraville a partial victory in its long-time dispute with a local strip club.

On Monday, the court rejected the club’s bid to strike down a pretrial injunction prohibiting Oasis from selling alcohol and providing nude dancing. The club had been attempting to argue that it no longer operates as a “sexually oriented business” since it now provides “performances of serious artistic value,” and therefore complies with the city’s alcohol code.

According to briefs filed in this high-profile case, for nearly 25 years, the Oasis has operated as a restaurant featuring nude dancing and alcohol service on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Beginning in 1991, several adult entertainment businesses filed lawsuits against DeKalb County for passing ordinances prohibiting providing both nudity and alcohol together.

Eventually, several establishments entered into an agreement with the county in which they dismissed their pending lawsuits in exchange for the right to continue operations. They agreed to pay DeKalb a graduated licensing fee, which eventually cost Oasis $100,000 a year.

In 2012, the Georgia legislature expanded Doraville’s boundaries to include Oasis. Later that year, Doraville’s city council adopted an ordinance requiring sexually oriented businesses to be licensed by the city.

Doraville’s ordinance allows semi-nude dancing but prohibits full nudity and on-premises alcohol consumption. The city’s alcohol code prohibits nude entertainment at establishments that allow drinking.

When Oasis applied for a Doraville alcohol license, the city denied it, which led to a number of lawsuits and court rulings.

