Fake officer asks for 'professional courtesy' after passing stopped school bus

(Photo: Courtesy of Doraville Police Department)

Police oblige and give him a ride to jail

DORAVILLE, Ga. -- A man who posed as a police officer after illegally passing a stopped school bus went from getting a ticket to being placed in jail.

Doraville police said the incident began after they saw the suspect's black Toyota Camry pass the bus which was unloading at a stop on Buford Highway. Police pulled over the vehicle and said that the driver immediately began using "police jargon" and asked for "professional courtesy" claiming to be an actively employed member of law enforcement.

The responding officer pressed the driver for answers about his employer and the driver refused. After the stop, officers investigated his claims and found that he was actually an officer - until he was terminated 10 years before. Police secured warrants and he was arrested at his home in Cobb County.

Doraville police used the story as an opportunity warn the public how to identify a police impersonator such as:

► Asking for credentials during the stop

The department said that any local, state or federal officer will be willing to show you their credentials.

► Check that the officer's vehicle is properly marked

The vehicle should include the name of the agency and have the word "police" clearly displayed.

► Make sure the officer is in uniform

A traffic stop must be accompanied by a uniformed police officer.

Officers also advised that drivers activate their hazard lights when being pulled over so that the officer is aware that they are finding a safe location to leave the road such as a government building or well-lighted gas station.

