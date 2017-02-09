Double murder mystery in Gwinnett County remains unsolved two years later

Stacy Hall,24 and Kory Moss, 22, were found dead by Gwinnett County Police on February 9, 2015.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Stacy Hall and Kory Moss were found dead by Gwinnett County Police on February 9, 2015. Two years later, on the anniversary of the event, homicide detectives continue an active investigation for the case.

The bodies were discovered shortly before 10 a.m. in a unit at the Wesley Herrington Apartments in the 1400 block of Herrington Road. Officers said they initially responded to a person shot call and arrived on scene within four minutes.

Gwinnett County Police Cpl. Michele Pihera said officers looked throughout the apartment, but did not find any suspects or additional victims.

During the course of the investigation, surveillance footage revealed that the suspect vehicle was possibly a silver Ford 500 passenger car.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case #15-012401

