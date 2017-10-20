Double shooting investigation underway in NW Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA. - An investigation is underway after two people were shot in northwest Atlanta on Friday afternoon.

Atlanta Police got the call of a person shot around 3:35 p.m. Once they arrived to the scene at 2798 Peek Road, they found one male with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and a female with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said both shooting victims are alert conscious and breathing.

Police are still gathering details in this case. No arrest has been made.

