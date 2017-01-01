Douglasville police ID suspect in Sunday double shooting

Anthony Bryant McKinney

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Police have released the name and photo of a suspect in the Sunday shooting of two people in Douglasville.

Anthony Bryant McKinney was named the suspect in the shooting on Colquitt Street which left two people injured. Police said he fled the scene before they arrived.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said that both victims were taken to a local hospital but neither their conditions nor their identities were released.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime.

(Photo: Tyson Paul/WXIA)

