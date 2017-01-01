WXIA
Close

Douglasville shooting leaves two injured

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 7:34 PM. EST January 01, 2017

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Police in Douglasville are working to identify a suspect after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said two people were shot on Colquitt Street. Police said that both victims are being treated at a local hospital but neither their conditions nor their identities have yet been released.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime and said that the suspect fled before officers arrived.

11Alive will work to update this story as more information becomes available.

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories