Douglasville shooting leaves two injured

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- Police in Douglasville are working to identify a suspect after a shooting Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Police said two people were shot on Colquitt Street. Police said that both victims are being treated at a local hospital but neither their conditions nor their identities have yet been released.

Police have not yet released a possible motive for the crime and said that the suspect fled before officers arrived.

