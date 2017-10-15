Neighbors concerned, resolving to be vigilant after bold bus stop attack

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. -- As parents and students prepare for a new week of school, one local neighborhood is on edge after a child was allegedly attacked while waiting at the bus stop Friday morning.

The bold accused attacker is still on the run, Sunday, as police ask for residents surrounding the Charlton Crossing neighborhood to keep an eye out for the suspect.

"I was shocked and I was sad," one neighbor told 11Alive. "We've never had anything like this before."

PREVIOUS | Sketch released of suspect who attacked child at Douglasville bus stop

Douglasville Police said it was around 7:30 Friday morning when the suspect attacked a 14-year-old girl waiting for the bus. The victim told police she saw the man walking towards her.

"He made eye-contact, she felt very uncomfortable with the way he was looking at her. So she turned around and ran back to her house," said Capt. Brad Stafford with the Douglasville Police Department.

Unfortunately, the suspect followed the girl. As she was entering her house, he followed her inside. Once in the home, police say the suspect slammed the girl against the wall.

"As she was falling to the ground, a decorative basket that had some plates in it fell. She grabbed one of the plates and struck him on the head," Stafford said.

While the teen was escape, so was the suspect. Police are still searching for him. It's got parents worried about their kids' safety and neighbors urging each other to stay vigilant.

"We're a tight-knit community, and I want to get the word out to all my neighbors that we can not let this happen in our neighborhood, so we have to be vigilant and be aware of what's going on and who's coming and who's leaving," the neighbor said.

Police said they have increased patrols in the area and school officials sent a statement out to parents saying:

"The Douglasville Police Department is currently investigating an assault of one our students at a school bus stop Friday morning. The Chapel Hill Middle School student was able to fight off the suspect. The victim has given a detailed description and is cooperating fully with authorities.

"Chapel Hill Middle School parents and students were made aware of the incident Friday. Assistant Principal Jamar Graham rode the bus home with students Friday and has assured students of the school system’s commitment to their safety at all times. Police are actively conducting an extensive investigation and have increased their patrols in the area until the suspect is apprehended.

"It is unfortunate that this situation has occurred to one of our students. The safety of our students is our priority before, during and after school hours. We urge our parents and teachers to have conversations with students about safety and have provided tips to parents about walking to school and waiting for the school bus.

The suspect is described as a 30- to 40-year-old male with facial stubble, sideburns and bushy, unkept hair and a missing tooth. He was last seen wearing a red shirt and yellow jacket with a reflective green cross, dark pants and black shoes with a damaged sole on one of the shoes. Officials released a sketch of the man and said he likely has injuries to his forehead as a result of the attack.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Douglasville Police Department at (770) 920-3010.

© 2017 WXIA-TV