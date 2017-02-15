Two dead in Douglas County accident

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. -- Two people are dead after an accident on a Douglas County highway late Wednesday.

The Georgia State Patrol reported the deaths to dispatch around 8 p.m. Wednesday after an accident on Dallas Highway north of Bankhead Highway.

Douglas County Coroner Renee Godwin also confirmed the deaths to the Douglas County Sentinel adding that there were other victims taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta and WellStar Douglas Hospital in Douglas County.

According to the newspaper, citing Godwin, there were six vehicles involved in the accident not far from the Paulding County line.

