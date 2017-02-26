APD releases more about officer involved in downtown shooting

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police are providing new details about an officer-involved shooting that happened in downtown Atlanta late Saturday night.

An off-duty police supervisor was directing traffic outside a motocross event at the Georgia Dome when he shot a North Carolina man who was driving toward him, police said.

Atlanta police now say the supervisor was wearing his uniform and reflective vest when the shooting happened. During a press conference, an Atlanta spokesperson reaffirmed the information released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation the previous night - that the driver was coming toward the officer when he fired his shot.

► PREVIOUS STORY: GBI releases more info on Atlanta officer-involved shooting

However, the key distinction of the investigation appears to be whether the driver was aiming at the officer or driving around him.

"We're not at the point where we're going to say that the officer was threatened or the officer was not threatened," police spokesman Warren Pickard said.

Police said the officer involved in the shooting is a member of APD's field operations division.

"He's out on patrol on a regular day basis," Pickard said. "He's an 11 year veteran of the Atlanta Police Department."

The man who was shot pulled the van over a few blocks away where a family member called 911. He was taken to Grady but later released.

"We just want to insure that we do right by doing a good investigation and are able to provide the public with the facts they need," Pickard said.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said there were no signs of alcohol at the scene and family friends are telling 11Alive that the man took a sobriety test was under the legal limit.

(© 2017 WXIA)