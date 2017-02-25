Atlanta officer-involved shooting leads to large scene, closed roads

ATLANTA -- Atlanta police confirm an officer involved shooting in northwest Atlanta.

Police confirmed the shooting just after 11 p.m. on Saturday night. Details are still limited but officials have confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. and Luckie Street.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been requested to handle the investigation.

11Alive's crews on location report a massive scene stretching from the Georgia Aquarium on Ivan Allen Blvd. to Northside Drive at Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Much of the area is completely shut down to traffic as investigators review the scene.

The shooting came around the same time attendees were leaving an AMA Supercross event at the nearby Georgia Dome.

(© 2017 WXIA)