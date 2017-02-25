GBI releases more info on Atlanta officer-involved shooting

ATLANTA -- A North Carolina man is listed as stable after police said he was shot while bearing down on an off-duty officer in a van.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. near Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. A preliminary report by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation stated that an off-duty Atlanta police officer was directing traffic when the officer encountered a white Ford F350 van. The report states that the driver, a 46-year-old man from North Carolina, ignored traffic directions and drove toward the officer. The officer then fired his service weapon, striking the driver.

The van continued left onto Ivan Allen Jr. Blvd. from Northside Drive for several blocks before a passenger called 911, the preliminary report states.

Additional officers and medical personnel soon arrived and the driver was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with what the GBI report described as “non-life threatening” injuries.

The officer was not injured and the evidence at the scene indicates that the driver was not armed, GBI agents reported. The shooting happened around the same time that an AMA Supercross event was ending at the nearby Georgia Dome and several people were leaving. GBI agents arrived about 30 minutes later to begin their investigation – during which several portions of road in the area were closed to traffic.

(© 2017 WXIA)