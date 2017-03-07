Green space, bikes and more water at center of Centennial Park redesign

Through selective removal and thinning of the landscape, the Park will open up its vistas to the rest of the Centennial Park District.

New renderings show the state's vision for Centennial Olympic Park.

The park announced a $25 million renovation project in 2015 and are now providing a preview of what the 21 -acre park could look like. One big addition will be on Baker Street where a large water wall and a reflecting pool will be built in place of the gate that currently sits there.

A new event space and restaurant is also planned for the corner of Baker Street and Park Place.

The state-owned Georgia World Congress Center Authority owns and operates Centennial Olympic Park, The Georgia Dome and The Georgia World Congress center. The renovations are part of the authority's vision for year 2020.

In a release, the park said they are adding "additional green space, creating a pedestrian plaza, revamping the park’s popular amphitheater, creating a bike depot in conjunction with the PATH Foundation, and opening up the Baker Street corner to neighboring attractions."

The plan also includes closing Andrew Young International Boulevard permanently to create a space where pedestrians can gather in the middle of the park and move between destination in the area.

Officials expect the entire park project to be completed by 2019. The new additions will tie in with renovation plans for the Georgia World Congress Center and the New Mercedes-Benz stadium that will be the home of both the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, the city's new soccer team.

