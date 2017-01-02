Police: Man killed in downtown Atlanta

Police investigate in downtown Atlanta after a man's body was found on Broad St.

Atlanta police are investigating an early morning homicide in downtown.

Police said a man was found shot in the head on Broad Street around 6:30 Monday morning.

Broad Street between Mitchell Street and MLK Jr. Blvd. are blocked off for the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back as we learn more information.