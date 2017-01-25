(Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA -- A new day has brought yet another car jacking in metro Atlanta - the latest near the Georgia Dome. Now police are searching to find four more suspects.

The victim told police the whole ordeal started when she was inside the store and a woman asked to use her phone. She told the woman no and walked outside. She had no idea moments later that she would become the victim of, not one, but two robberies.

The surveillance video shows the victim pulling into the gas station. There, it shows her inside as another woman wearing a purple hat comes up to ask for use of her phone. The victim told police that she said no but offered to make the call. The woman didn't want that.

As the victim left the store, the female suspect got violent, grabbing her by the neck and pulling her to the ground. From inside the convenience store, the video shows the suspect beating the victim. That suspect fled in a vehicle. But there was another crime happening at the same time.

"During the attack, the victim dropped her keys on the ground and there were three males walking nearby and one of those males picked up the keys and. The three then took her car and fled the scene as well," an Atlanta Police Department spokesperson said.

11Alive asked police if they believe the phone request and fight was a setup for the car theft. However, at this point, they said the two incidents don't appear to be directly related.

There have been hundreds of carjackings in Fulton County in the last year. Police said most of them are being committed by a small group of offenders - most being juveniles. City council members recently approved a plan they hope will curb the violence and several agencies are committed to a $2.5 million proposal. That plan includes purchasing advanced surveillance equipment.

