Stop Police Brutality march held in Atlanta on Sunday

ATLANTA - Protestors took to Atlanta's downtown streets on Sunday to demand answers in police-related shootings across the nation.

The march began around 3 pm outside CNN headquarters.

On Friday, a small group of protestors gathered held a rally and a silent march to demand answers in the violent, 2016 police-related shooting death of Jamarion Robinson.

Robinson was killed during a raid at his girlfriend’s East Point apartment. Nearly three minutes of gunfire were captured on a resident’s cell phone. Robinson was wanted by police on several charges, including pouring gas on the floor beneath his bed and in front of his mother's bedroom.

Among those in town for the event was the father of Michael Brown, who was fatally shot by a police officer in Ferguson, Mo., in 2014. That shooting sparked weeks of unrest in the St. Louis area.

