The Masquerade signs long-term Underground Atlanta deal

ATLANTA - Almost a year since it moved from its longtime North Avenue location, The Masquerade has signed a long-term deal to remain in Underground Atlanta.

The club made the announcement on Friday.

The relocation to Underground was intended to be a temporary one, but the business said its current home in Kenny's Alley will become a permanent one.

"The primary consideration [for remaining in Underground] was the near universal support and approval we have received from the concert going public," the club said in a statement. "Based on comments we have received and the actual increase in attendance and bookings we have experienced since moving, we are certain this is the right move.

"We are happy to now be a part of the revitalization of South Downtown, which includes the new Mercedes Benz Stadium and future development of Peachtree and South Broad," it said. "With Georgia State University virtually surrounding us with its ever-growing student population, and the nearby development of its new Sports Complex at the former Turner Field site, we are now in the middle of a growing community."

