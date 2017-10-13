Surveillance camera captures hero truck driver thwarting car theft

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- A crowded Michigan gas station was the scene of an attempted carjacking Thursday afternoon.

Dramatic surveillance video shows a woman pumping gas when a man casually walks by, opens the door, and tries to speed away.

The victim immediately jumps into the passenger side with the thief, hoping to save her car. Thanks to the quick actions of a fuel tanker driver standing nearby, the situation was thwarted.

The good Samaritan, who doesn't want to be identified, rushes over and wrestles the thief out of the car. The suspect took off running across a busy street. Now, witnesses are calling the truck driver a true hero.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

