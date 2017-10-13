WXIA
Surveillance camera captures hero truck driver thwarting car theft

Gas station surveillance video shows a man jump inside a woman's car as she's filling up and drive away. The woman jumped in the car, trying to stop him. A tanker truck driver intervened, saving the woman and her car.

Joe Floccari, WXIA 7:19 PM. EDT October 13, 2017

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- A crowded Michigan gas station was the scene of an attempted carjacking Thursday afternoon.

Dramatic surveillance video shows a woman pumping gas when a man casually walks by, opens the door, and tries to speed away.

The victim immediately jumps into the passenger side with the thief, hoping to save her car.  Thanks to the quick actions of a fuel tanker driver standing nearby, the situation was thwarted.

The good Samaritan, who doesn't want to be identified, rushes over and wrestles the thief out of the car. The suspect took off running across a busy street. Now, witnesses are calling the truck driver a true hero.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

