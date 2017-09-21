Dramatic dash-cam footage released in fiery I-85 crash

ATLANTA - Dramatic dash-cam footage of a fiery, Wednesday morning car accident shows several Atlanta police officers smashing the windows of the vehicle to rescue the two occupants.

The accident happened when a car crashed into a column under the I-85 and Cheshire Bridge overpass, a location not far from where the famous I-85 bridge collapse took place earlier this year.

Police say two people were trapped inside of a burning vehicle after it had crashed into the column. Officers broke open the car windows and used an extinguisher to put out the fire that started to engulf both passengers.

The videos show officers arriving on the scene after the crash, with one officer asking a passerby, "Are there people in there?"

The occupants of the vehicle were transported to Grady in serious condition.

Police identified the officers who rescued the occupants as: Derek Daniel, Elijah McCall, Michal Skillman, Andre Valentine, and Bill Brooks.

The cause of the single-car wreck is unknown as police continue to investigate this incident.

