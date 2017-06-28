Driver airlifted to hospital after wreck with logging truck

BARTOW COUNTY, GA - A wreck involving a tractor-trailer transporting logs and a passenger vehicle resulted in one of the drivers be airlifted to Grady Hospital.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Bartow County EMS, Bartow Co. Fire (BCFD), Bartow Co. Sheriff (BCSO), and Georgia State Patrol responded to a wreck on Highway 411 just north of Johnson Mountain Road.

Bartow Co. EMS arrived at the scene to find a tractor-trailer logging truck was laying on its side and logs were scattered all throughout the roadway.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was out of the vehicle and had no complaints of an injury. The second vehicle was off of the road and sustained tremendous damage.

Crews had to work to remove the driver and once they could get to them, they found the driver suffered multiple leg fractures and a possible pelvic fracture.

The driver was alert but said they were in tremendous pain. An air lift was called to take them to a level one trauma center.

