Driver charged in fatal Marietta wreck

COBB COUNTY Ga -- One man has been arrested after investigators determined speed to be the cause of a fatal crash in late June.

Jabriel Wooden, 21, has been arrested in connection to the June 25 crash that killed 66-year-old Bruce Barker.

According to police, a Ford Ranger pickup truck and a Ford Mustang collided at the intersection of S. Cobb Drive and Appleton Drive. Officials believe the Ranger attempted to turn left into a private drive and was hit by the Mustang.

Barker, the driver of the pickup truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. Wooden was taken to Wellstar Kennestone Hospital for treatment for his injuries. Officials said they were not life-threatening.

Authorities said the investigation showed Wooden was driving over 85 mph in a 45 mph zone.

Wooden is currently being held in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on charges of first degree vehicular homicide and reckless driving.

