Driver flips car, causes power outage for Piedmont Tech College

DEKALB CO., GA - A driver flipped their car at 495 North Indian Creek Drive Monday morning.

According to the school, power outages for Piedmont Technical College in DeKalb have caused the school to delay classes until noon.

It was also reported that the wreck is what caused the power to go out and according to police, the driver was trapped inside the vehicle, was extracted and was complaining of suffering from injuries.

11Alive is working to gather more detail on this incident.

