Driver in fatal bus crash charged with homicide

ATLANTA -- Fulton County Police confirm that the bus driver in last week's fatal bus crash will face homicide charges.

On Thursday, a bus headed from Mount Zion Baptist Church in Huntsville, Ala. was on its way to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport when it crashed along Camp Creek Parkway near Merk Road.

Investigators said preliminary information reveals the bus driver attempted to change lanes when it collided with a Chrysler already in that lane. That's when the driver tried to overcorrect and lost control. The bus entered the median, rolled over and slid into a Mercedes traveling in the opposite direction.

The bus was carrying a crew of high school students and chaperones from the church who were on their way to a mission trip in Botswana, Africa. The crash killed one of those teenage passengers, Sarah Harmening. About 40 people were injured in the crash and had to be transported to the hospital.

After the crash, Harmoning's parents shared her last journal entry that they believe showed her love for Jesus Christ.

According to Fulton County Police, the driver is still in the hospital and has still not been interviewed yet. He has been charged with the Homicide by Vehicle in the Second Degree and Failure to Maintain Lane.

