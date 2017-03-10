Driver, shot, runs into Atlanta home

via AJC

ATLANTA. -- A driver who was shot sent his car careening into an Atlanta home Friday morning.

The victim -- who has yet to be named -- was in critical condition Thursday evening after being shot and driving his vehicle into a home. He was reportedly leaving the scene of a fight.

Sgt. Warren Pickard said the initial fight started around 677 North Ave. He added that three men were seen by neighbors to have climbed into a Ford Explorer in order to drive away. It was at that moment that one of the assailants shot the driver twice in the back.

There were two passengers inside of the victim's car.

The investigation continues.

