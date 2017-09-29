Driver wanted for deadly hit-and-run in Home Depot parking lot

MORROW, GA. - Clayton County police are looking for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in a Home Depot parking lot Friday morning.

The incident happened on Mt. Zion Road in Morrow.

Police said the victim was approached by a man inside the store. After leaving the store, they went into the parking lot and began talking about “an apparent transaction for a laptop,” said Clayton County police spokesman Stefan Schindler.

“At some point, something transpired where the person trying to sell the computer took off in his car,” Schindler said, with the victim “hanging on for dear life on the passenger side of the car.”

The suspect then slammed on his brakes, throwing the victim off the vehicle. The victim died from his injuries.

“This was an egregious act,” Schlinder said. “There is no doubt this this person knew the victim was holding onto his car based on surveillance video.”

The suspect is described as an older black male who was last seen wearing a ball cap. Schindler said the suspect may have a back or related ailment, because he was seen leaning on a shopping cart in the video.

The suspect was driving a 1994-99, 4-door gold Toyota Avalon, with a missing passenger side rear view mirror and a damaged gas tank door. Schindler said the vehicle had a drive-out tag.

