Cops seize more than $400K in weed and shrooms

CLARKSVILLE, GA - Habersham County Sheriff's Office and The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office arrested a man for possessing over $400K in marijuana and mushrooms on July 4.

Police responded to a residence on 2721 Alec Mountain Road after a 9-1-1 hang up call. Deputies then saw Nicholas Green, 35, at the back door. When Green saw the officers, he slammed the door shut.

Upon further investigation, deputies found numerous marijuana plants within the residence.

Drug enforcement officers executed a search warrant and Habersham officers found 25 marijuana plants, 23 half gallon mason jars full of marijuana and a half gallon mason jar full of mushrooms. The street value of the narcotics is $408,600. Also, deputies seized $660 in cash, multiple rifles, a 12g shotgun and a .22 caliber handgun.

Green had just recently moved into the residence and had supplies that are used to grow marijuana in a box beside the plants.

He was charged with manufacturing marijuana, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and possession of a scheduled I narcotic (mushroom).

Green was transported to the Habersham County Detention Center.

