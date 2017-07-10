Black bear spotted in Duluth backyard

(Duluth PD)

DULUTH, Ga. – A black bear spotted in a Duluth backyard this morning, according to the Duluth Police Department.

At approximately 10 a.m., a black bear was seen eating from a bird feeder.

The bear’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, but police said that they believe he found his way back into Georgia’s wilderness.

Bear sighted in Duluth! 🐻 pic.twitter.com/oc340GUCAp — Duluth Police Dept (@DuluthGAPolice) July 10, 2017

