Black bear spotted in Duluth backyard

Jessica Noll, WXIA 1:51 PM. EDT July 10, 2017

DULUTH, Ga. – A black bear spotted in a Duluth backyard this morning, according to the Duluth Police Department.

At approximately 10 a.m., a black bear was seen eating from a bird feeder.

The bear’s whereabouts are unknown at this time, but police said that they believe he found his way back into Georgia’s wilderness.

 

 

 

