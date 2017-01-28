WXIA
Gwinnett police conducting death investigation in Duluth

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 6:57 PM. EST January 28, 2017

DULUTH, Ga. -- Gwinnett County police are investigating a death at a Duluth apartment complex, department officials confirmed Saturday evening. 

Authorities said the death happened in the 3400 block of Ridge Brook Trail - Bridgewater Apartments - but the cause of death has not yet been released.

11Alive has a crew heading to the scene to gather new details. Check back for updates as they become available.

