Man arrested, accused of assaulting woman who offered ride

DULUTH, Ga. – Gwinnett County Police arrested Raul Arruevalle Thursday night after he allegedly assaulted a woman who gave him a ride.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., Arruevalle was located in the area of East Hill Way and Victor Trail in Norcross, Ga.

On Sunday, June 18, police said that a woman in her car was approached by a stranger at the QuikTrip, located at 2185 Beaver Ruin Road, in Norcross, at approximately 4:30 a.m.

Police said the man, later identified as Arruevalle, told the woman that he was from out of town and not familiar with the area, and asked for a ride to Duluth--she obliged.

While the woman was en route to the Duluth home, police said, Arruevalle gave her several directions.

Once she approached the intersection of Green Street and Eagle Terrace in Duluth, the suspect allegedly reached over and turned off the ignition to her car.

He pulled out a knife and began to lunge at her—cutting her hand, but not seriously injuring her, police said.

She told police that, that’s when she yelled for help and the suspect got out of her car and ran away. But before he ran from the car, he dropped his cell phone on the passenger seat.

Arruevalle, who also goes by “Raul Valle” and Raul Arrue Valle,” was arrested and taken to the Gwinnett County Jail.

